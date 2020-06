10:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 NIS 100 million aid program for students affected by corona crisis The Minister of Finance and the Minister of Higher and Secondary Education, together with the National Student Union, agreed on a NIS 100 million aid program for students affected by the corona crisis. ► ◄ Last Briefs