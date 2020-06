10:23 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Cypriot Foreign Minister lands in Israel The Cypriot Foreign Minister landed a few minutes ago at Ben Gurion Airport. Ministrr Ashkenazi welcomed him on the tarmac. Cypriot FM lands in Israel (Credit: Miri Shimonovitch, MFA) ► ◄ Last Briefs