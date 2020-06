09:56 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Former Bank Hapoalim Chair Oded Eran passes away Former Bank Hapoalim Chairman Attorney Oded Eran died of a serious illness last night Oded Eran served as Chairman of the Bank's Board of Directors from January 1, 2017 and served as Director from February 18, 2016. About a few weeks ago, he announced he was taking sick leave and on Sunday, the Bank announced his resignation from his position in light of his medical condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs