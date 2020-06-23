|
09:42
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20
337 corona infections in past day, highest number since end of April
According to a report by The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, the number of verified infections diagnosed in the past day is 337 and is the highest number since the end of April.
In the last day, 12,337 tests were conducted, of which 2.7% showed a positive result for the presence of the virus. The number of verified infections in the country now stands at 5,075 people.
