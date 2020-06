08:52 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Former Shabak head supports Shabak tracking 'to save lives' Former Shabak chief Yoram Cohen supports Shabak tracking to save lives from coronavirus, for a limited time, under supervision and restrictions, according to what he told Kan. ► ◄ Last Briefs