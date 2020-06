08:50 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Buses block routes in Tel Aviv: 'Transport is in a state of collapse' Buses are blocking the Menachem Begin area and Ha'arba'a in Tel Aviv. On the buses, huge stickers are affixed with a picture of Finance Minister Israel Katz and the caption: "30,000 drivers are standing in place. The transportation branch is in a state of collapse!" ► ◄ Last Briefs