08:29 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Report: Clashes last night between IDF and Arabs near Joseph's Tomb There were clashes between the IDF and Palestinian Arabs following the worshipers' entry into Joseph's Tomb in Shechem, according to a Palestinian Arab report.