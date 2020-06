08:14 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20 Trump comments on Dilbert creator's video on 'Bolton and stuff' Trump retweeted a video of Dilbert comic strip creator Scott Adams talking, as Adams described, about "Bolton and stuff." Trump commented, "Interesting guy. 'Bolton is really dumb'. True, and he broke the law!" ► ◄ Last Briefs