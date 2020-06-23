Egyptian official: We'll make do with declaration against sovereignty

Senior Arab diplomats, as well as senior security officials in Egypt and Jordan's intelligence agencies, confirmed to Israel Hayom that in recent weeks and toward the implementation of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley, there has been extensive diplomatic activity between Israel and the moderate Arab states. This is in an attempt to reach agreement on an outline regarding the nature of the response of the Sunni Arab states, most notably Egypt and Jordan.

A senior Egyptian source told the Israel Hayom newspaper that Palestinian Authority concerns about the nature of Cairo's response to the Israeli sovereignty program are justified, because in the secret contacts between Mossad Chief Cohen and the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamal, the parties reached an agreement in principle on the Egyptian response to the Israeli sovereignty. It was also reported that the Egyptians were even able to persuade their counterparts in the Jordanian security system to recommend to King Abdullah II to make only declaratory condemnation of the Israeli plan and not take any operative measures such as violating the peace agreement with Israel.