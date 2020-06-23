Report: Senior officials in IDF refused relief from quarantine

Senior officers in the IDF who went into isolation following contact with a Corona patient, have recently approached the Ministry of Health with questions and requests for relief in the conditions of isolation. According to Israel Hayom, insofar as it is known the officials were answered in the negative.

According to the report, the new Director General of the Ministry of Health, Prof. Hezi Levy, on Sunday instructed to formulate new and clear procedures for providing relief from isolation only in exceptional cases, as a lesson taken from the incident with billionaire Teddy Sagi, who received relief directly from Deputy Director General Itamar Grotto.