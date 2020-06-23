|
Tamuz 1, 5780 , 23/06/20
Austria breaks ground for new Holocaust memorial
Austria broke ground Monday on a new memorial to the country's 65,000 Jews killed during the Nazi era, The Associated Press reports.
“The Memorial to the Jewish Children, Women and Men of Austria who were Murdered in the Shoah” being erected in Vienna's central Ostarrichi Park will consist of large slabs set in the ground in a circle, engraved with the names of the 64,000 victims who have been identified.
