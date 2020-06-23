PA to present UN resolution against sovereignty

Saeb Erekat, Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization, said on Monday that the Palestinian Authority (PA) is preparing to present a draft resolution to the United Nations Security Council against the Israeli plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio and quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Erekat said that the upcoming Security Council meeting will discuss the developments in the region, and especially the Israeli sovereignty plan.