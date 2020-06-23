Will White House approve limited sovereignty move?

US officials who will gather this week to discuss whether to give Israel a green light for its plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria may discuss a step-by-step process by which Israel would initially apply sovereignty over several communities close to Jerusalem instead of the 30% of Judea and Samaria envisaged by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

A senior administration official said on Monday that the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, will be in Washington to meet officials including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner and Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz. President Donald Trump could also join in.