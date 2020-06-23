MK Stern: Chief of Staff is right, IDF Radio should be shut down

MK Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, responded on Monday to the Chief of Staff’s request to turn Galei Zahal (IDF Radio) to civilian control.

"I miss IDF Radio of yesteryear. It made a huge contribution to the IDF and to Israeli society. Unfortunately, in its current situation and with the political vulgarity that has become its legacy, the Chief of Staff is right in his call to close it," said Stern.