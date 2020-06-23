Two Trump staffers test positive for coronavirus

Two staffers who attended US President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday tested positive for coronavirus, Trump's campaign said Monday, according to CNN.

"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus. These staff members attended the rally but were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracing protocols," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement.