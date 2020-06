23:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Amid a Coronavirus Surge, Officials Plot Israel's Next Steps Read more The latest news out seems to now be confirming what many Israelis had feared for some time – that COVID-19 is coming back in a big way. ► ◄ Last Briefs