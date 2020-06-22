Trump rally attracts record audience - on TV

Fox News reported that approximately 7.7 million viewers watched Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, making it the most-watched segment in show history at that time slot.

The report said that "ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft’s opening night [attracted] 8 million, MSNBC’s most-watched Democratic primary debate 7.7 million and CNN’s most-popular Democratic primary debate averaged 7.4 million."

The President's campaign spokesman said the audience was significantly larger when online streaming platforms were taken into account.