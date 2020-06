22:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 MK David Bitan: 'Gantz is holding up; he surprises me' Read more MK David Bitan talks about many Likud pressures on to apply sovereignty and the functioning of the unity government. ► ◄ Last Briefs