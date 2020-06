22:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Large arms cache found in Haifa neighborhood Israeli Police uncovered a large stockpile of explosive devices near the predominantly-Arab Halisa neighborhood of Haifa. The weapons were examined on site by an anti-explosive squad and will be transferred for additional forensic testing. ► ◄ Last Briefs