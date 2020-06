22:00 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sovereignty: 'Not as a candy to sweeten the poison pill of Palestinian state' Read more MK: 'Netanyahu may say yes to plan and next administration will come set up Palestinian terror state. We must in no way agree to this.' ► ◄ Last Briefs