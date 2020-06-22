UN envoy takes part in anti-sovereignty protest

UN representatives along with UN special envoy to the Middle East, Nikolai Mladenov, took part in a PA-organized protest rally against Israel's application of sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

While the keynote speaker was PA Prime Minister Mohammad Ashtayya, Mladenov also took to the podium to express his condemnation of the move.

The UN envoy did not spare words, saying, "The United Nations believes that the Israeli annexation is in violation of international law."

"This is not only contrary to the law, but it is also hurting and effectively destroying the Palestinians' hope of establishing a state. We must work to bring Israelis and Palestinians back to the bargaining table in order to sign a peace deal and agree on the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel," he said.

