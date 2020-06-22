|
News BriefsSivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20
Corona Cabinet: No alternative to Shabak surveillance
The Coronavirus Cabinet today said that it appeared there was no way around allowing Israel's Internal Security Service (Shabak) to carry out surveillance of coronavirus carriers in the country.
A Channel 13 report stated that the recommendation was made based on the fact that the Health Ministry's Smartphone application 'The Shield 2' will not be made available over the coming weeks.
