Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20
Trump shuts down reports of meeting with Venezuela leader
After reports surfaced that US President Trump was considering a pre-election meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, also expressing doubt regarding opposition leader Juan Guaidó.
"Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and with the people of Venezuela. My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!," he tweeted.
