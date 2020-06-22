Trump shuts down reports of meeting with Venezuela leader

After reports surfaced that US President Trump was considering a pre-election meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, also expressing doubt regarding opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

"Unlike the radical left, I will ALWAYS stand against socialism and with the people of Venezuela. My Admin has always stood on the side of FREEDOM and LIBERTY and against the oppressive Maduro regime! I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power!," he tweeted.