|
19:38
Reported
News BriefsSivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20
6 new CV-19 cases in Israeli schools
The Ministry of Education reported that six new cases of CV-19 infections among students and teaching staff were recorded over the past day with two schools temporarily closing down.
The total number of virus cases within the nation's education system now stands at 775, with the amount of students and teaching staff in home quarantine at 23,916.
A total of 219 educational institutions have been closed since the beginning of the outbreak.
