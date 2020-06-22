|
18:48
Reported
News Briefs
Terrorists target vehicles in Ramallah area
An IDF spokesperson said that during an army operation in the vicinity of the PA-controlled village of Deir Abu Masha'al in the Ramallah area, soldiers identified two terrorists targeting passenger vehicles with rocks and Molotov cocktails.
The soldiers opened fire, wounding one of the terrorists while the other was able flee the scene. IDF forces are continuing their pursuit of the attacker.
