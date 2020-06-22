|
18:17
Reported
News BriefsSivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20
Report: IDF carried out CV-19 testing on soldiers
Galei Tzahal reported that the IDF allegedly carried out live testing for possible COVID-19 vaccines on soldiers.
Parents of soldiers who participated in the tests are claiming that their children were given illegal orders requiring them to take part in it. They said no one was willing to provide any additional information on the reports and voiced "grave concern" over the development.
