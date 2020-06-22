Former ambassador to UN: Trump Plan reminiscent of Rabin's vision

Former Israeli ambassador to the UN, Dore Gold, said Trump's 'Deal of the Century' was the closest thing to Itzhak Rabin's final Knesset speech.

Dore said he did not view the intended move as an "annexation" on the part of Israel. He said it was, in fact, a "territorial compromise" according to which Israel would receive 30% of Judea and Samaria with the PA getting 70%.

He also said the current plan was the only one that would preserve Israel as a "secure and democratic Jewish state."