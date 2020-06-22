|
2 killed, 12 injured at N. Carolina 'block party'
According to a report by the Charlotte, North Carolina police department, two people were killed and an additional 12 injured when a vehicle ran over people at a street party in the city.
Police said that, "Several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd," in what appears to have been a local celebration of Juneteenth - a national holiday recognized in a number of states, marking the emancipation of "enslaved people in the US."
