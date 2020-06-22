Significant increase in Germany virus cases

Bloomberg News reported a significant hike in the CV-19 infection rate in Germany as 1,300 slaughterhouse employees were infected with the virus.

The country has witnessed a major increase in infections over the past weeks.

The ongoing outbreak is said to have gained additional momentum following protests against health restrictions in a number of virus hotspots.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman said that "Everything must be done to contain the outbreak. It must be taken very seriously," at a press conference on Monday.