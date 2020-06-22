Liberman: Netanyahu, Gantz ignoring everyday citizens

Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman said PM Netanyahu and DM Gantz have been ignoring Israeli citizens burdened with financial loss in lieu of the ongoing CV-19 wave while securing monetary benefits at the public's expense.

He said that instead of requesting government ministers and MKs to undertake pay cuts, Netanyahu had acquired tax cuts and other benefits totaling NIS 1 million.

Liberman accused the two leaders of caring more for their own pocketbooks than the public they claim to represent.