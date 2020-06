13:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Corona Cabinet: Be prepared for additional 2,000 on ventilators The Corona Cabinet unanimously approved the Department of Health, Treasury and Defense's proposal to be prepared for a scenario of 2,000 more people on ventilators due to coronavirus and 2,000 on ventilators due to other causes.



Prime Minister Netanyahu said all the preventive measures needed to be taken to avoid the scenario.