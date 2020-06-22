Bennett warns: Infiltrators entering Israel from Lebanon

Former defense minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett called on the government to address the phenomenon of infiltrators on the Lebanese border.

"In the shadow of the Corona we sometimes lose attention on other important issues. I would like to alert you to a problem that is developing on the northern border these days with Hezbollah. Quite a few infiltrators have already entered through the northern border, from Lebanon into Israel.

"This may be looked upon as a regular infiltration problem, but in my opinion, Hezbollah is certainly not sad and may even encourage this process to get us used to it, so that we fall asleep at guard.

"I expect the defense minister and the defense establishment to deal with and stop it, otherwise the phenomenon will grow and we may one day wake up to an attack by Hezbollah's commando forces on northern border communities, Radwan forces, a very dangerous thing and we now have to stop this while it is just beginning."