News BriefsSivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20
Former Mossad chief: Leaking of statements of Shabak chief is severe
Former Mossad Chief Maj. Danny Yatom came out against those who recorded and leaked what the Shabak chief said and against those who instructed to conduct polygraph tests against journalists.
"It is very serious that leaks of statements made by the head of the intelligence organization are being made. Equally severe is to conduct polygraph tests on journalists to discover the source of the leak."
