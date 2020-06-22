Im Tirtzu: Disappointed by vote on benefits to anti-Israel groups

Im Tirtzu has in recent days led a campaign to send thousands of emails and messages to prevent tax benefits to Israel de-legitimization organizations.

"The results of the vote are disappointing and are received with very mixed emotions. The decision not to automatically award the benefits to those extremist anti-Israeli organizations is very positive, but granting the decision to COGAT instead of banning them altogether is a form of keeping a low profile, not to mention fear of fighting for the public. The State of Israel should not fund those who hate it, certainly not during the coronavirus period."