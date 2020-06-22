|
Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20
MK Shitrit: We ended tax exemption on fuel for anti-Israel groups
At a Finance Committee hearing, it was decided to approve the exemption to the United Nations and remove from the list of exemptions those groups hostile to the State of Israel, while intensifying oversight.
"We have put an end to the tax exemption for fuel for anti-Israeli organizations. I will not support BDS organizations under the guise of aid organizations," said MK Kati Shitrit of Likud.
