12:22 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Netanyahu at Corona Cabinet: We will consider limiting gatherings PM Netanyahu said at the Corona Cabinet meeting that convened following the rise in corona infections, "We will consider limiting gatherings - a very severe step, I suggest we consider it."