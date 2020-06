12:18 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Minister Litzman submits resignation from Knesset As part of the Norwegian Law, Minister Litzman submitted to Knesset Speaker Levin his resignation from the Knesset. ► ◄ Last Briefs