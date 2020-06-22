|
News BriefsSivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20
Scope of security exports: About $7.2 billion
The scope of the State of Israel's defense export contracts in 2019 was about $ 7.2 billion.
Head of the Security Exports Branch, Brigadier General (res.) Yair Coles said "2019 was characterized by a significant increase in the number of transactions signed. We were able to maintain the State of Israel among the world's top 10 security exporters, with a market share of over $ 7 billion. "
