Scope of security exports: About $7.2 billion

The scope of the State of Israel's defense export contracts in 2019 was about $ 7.2 billion.

Head of the Security Exports Branch, Brigadier General (res.) Yair Coles said "2019 was characterized by a significant increase in the number of transactions signed. We were able to maintain the State of Israel among the world's top 10 security exporters, with a market share of over $ 7 billion. "