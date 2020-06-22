Netanyahu demands investigation into recording of Corona Cabinet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called at the opening of the Corona Cabinet meeting to open an investigation following the recording of the Corona Cabinet.

In his remarks, Netanyahu said: "First of all, I would like to open with the serious event of the Corona Cabinet tape that was broadcast in the media. I don't remember in all my years as PM that something like this was done. Not inside a cabinet meeting and not inside a Corona Cabinet like this, a discussion with the head of the Shabak, it is something very serious."

"This is something that cannot be ignored," the prime minister added. "I ask all parties, including the Attorney General, to allow a thorough investigation. We cannot allow this thing to become entrenched. This cannot be allowed to happen again."