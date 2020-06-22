Bolton: I hope Trump is a one-term president

In an interview with ABC, former US National Security Adviser John Bolton said he hoped his former boss Trump would be a "one-term president."

"I hope (history) will remember him as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recall from. We can get over one term -- I have absolute confidence, even if it's not the miracle of a conservative Republican being elected in November. Two terms, I'm more troubled about."