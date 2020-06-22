Transport Min. Director: So far train traffic relatively sparse

Ofer Malka, incoming director general of the transportation ministry, said in an interview with Galei Tzahal following the resumption of the train traffic this morning: "So far there is relatively sparse traffic, I am not surprised. I call on the public to come and enjoy the ride."

He said the train operates with the strictest purple charter rules. "We bring entry vouchers, test heat with thermal cameras and have multiplied the amount of inspectors to ensure restrictions are observed."

Around 32,000 passengers signed up for today's trips, while before the outbreak 200,000 passengers traveled daily by train.