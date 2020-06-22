Senior Fatah official: Our fingers are on the triggers

Senior Fatah official Jibril Rajoub said on Sunday that the group’s strategy for resisting Israel’s planned application of sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria is peaceful “popular resistance,” but “our fingers are on the triggers.”

“We will not raise a white flag,” Rajoub said at a press conference in Ramallah, adding that peaceful resistance is important to ensuring international support for Palestinian Arab efforts to thwart the Israeli move.