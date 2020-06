02:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 Sivan 30, 5780 , 22/06/20 The rabbi sent a letter to Trump: ‘NO’ to the peace plan Read more Rabbi HaLevi sent a letter to US President Donald Trump which states the several reasons why this new peace plan can NOT be accepted as is. ► ◄ Last Briefs