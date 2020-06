23:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Basketball: Hapoel Jerusalem defeats Maccabi Rishon Lezion The Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team on Sunday evening defeated Maccabi Rishon Lezion by a score of 84-78. Jerusalem is in second place in the standings behind Maccabi Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs