16 separate shooting incidents in United States in last 24 hours

At least two people are dead and several others are critically injured after at least 16 separate shooting incidents in various locations across the United States in the last 24 hours.

NYPD reported that it is investigating 13 separate shooting incidents over the past day alone, with at least 21 people having suffered gunshot wounds.

In Syracuse, a shooter opened fire at a huge party, with one victim in critical condition and eight others wounded.

In Minneapolis, a shooting left one man dead and another eleven with wounds ranging from light to moderate.

And in Seattle, a young man was killed and another man is in critical condition after an unidentified gunman opened fire in a park in the early morning hours.