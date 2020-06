22:49 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Chief Rabbi of Iran speaks out Read more Rabbi Yehuda Garami claims Iranian Jews have 'total freedom of religion'. 'Unlike in Europe, we don't need guards for our synagogues.' ► ◄ Last Briefs