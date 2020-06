22:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20 Court bans publication of names of footballers in legal case Due to insufficient evidence, the courts have banned publication of the names of the football players allegedly involved in a legal case concerning young girls. So far, no indictments have been served and the publication of names will only be reviewed in the case that people are indicted. ► ◄ Last Briefs