MK Hauser: 'Without a substitute, we will resume ISA contact tracing'

Head of the Knesset's Foreign and Security Affairs Committee, MK Tzvi Hauser (Derekh Eretz) has announced that the committee will convene this week for an emergency hearing regarding substitutes for ISA (Shabak) contact tracing.

"If we do not find a civilian substitute for ISA contact tracing by the end of the month, I will work to ensure that we can resume using the ISA's capabilities in order to resolve the issue, despite the problematic aspects associated with it. We must not lose control of the situation. We have an obligation to do whatever is necessary in order to save lives and avoid another economic crisis," Hauser said.