Trump 'furious' at low turnout for Tulsa rally
US President Donald Trump is reportedly "furious" at the "underwhelming" turnout at his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, multiple sources told NBC News.
A Tulsa fire marshal noted that only 6,200 people turned up in the 19,000-seat BOK Center.
Trump administration officials have blamed a number of factors on the poor turnout, including fears of coronavirus, BLM protesters outside, and social media users making fake bookings.
