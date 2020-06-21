|
Sivan 29, 5780 , 21/06/20
Around 100 anti-lockdown protesters arrested in Holland
Dutch police have arrested around a hundred people in The Hague who refused to disperse from an illegal protest, Reuters reports.
The demonstration was being held to protest the government's social distancing regulations. Around a thousand people originally gathered, but most of them left after police arrived to shut the protest down.
“The remaining demonstrators on the Malieveld who refused to leave have all been arrested,” Dutch police tweeted.
